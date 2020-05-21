'They tried to shoot us': Recording from the terror attack in Huwara

Terrorist shoots at Israeli vehicle in Arab village. Driver gets out and fires at terrorist, while youths call emergency hotline.

Last night, two teenagers aged 14 and 15 left for their school in Samaria. While hitchhiking, they reached the center of the village of Huwara, where a Palestinian Arab terrorist began shooting at them.



The driver who was with them showed resourcefulness, getting out of the car and twice firing into the air, causing the terrorist to flee. At that time, the two teens in 9th grade were left alone in the vehicle in the heart of the Arab village.



Without losing their senses, they contacted the Samaria Regional Security Center, called for forces and gave the line operator an accurate description of their situation as she instructed them how to act.

In the recording, the conversation between one of the teens and the hotline operator can be heard. "They tried to shoot us in Huwara! There are shots, come quickly! He ran, we're two kids alone."

Operator: "How old are you?"

Youth: "14, the driver ran out, he's not here. Should we get in the car?"

Operator: "Get in the car, stay with me, everything's okay. We'll call forces."