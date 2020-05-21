Report: Yamina, Yisrael Beytenu combining forces

The parties reportedly aim to join forces to gain influence on various fronts: Against the Joint List, Likud, and Yesh Atid. Yamina denies.

According to a report in Kan Reshet Bet, the Yisrael Beytenu and Yamina parties have decided to combine their forces as a counterpoint to the influence of the predominantly Arab Joint List in the opposition.

Yamina and Yisrael Beytenu together comprise 12 seats as opposed to the 15 seats of the Joint List. With this move, the two right-wing parties will reportedly attempt to prevent the Joint List from taking any initiatives that are not to their liking, and will also do their best to be appointed to committees on which opposition MKs are permitted to sit.

They will likely also bring forward various right-wing proposals to embarrass Likud from the opposite direction, such as those related to the application of sovereignty and settlement in Judea and Samaria.

Another reason reportedly motivating their decision is that it will force the Yesh Atid party to reckon with their combined political strength. Yesh Atid's leader, Yair Lapid, is head of the opposition.

However, Yamina later denied the report, stating that "In contrast to reports, there is no pact between Yamnina and Yisrael Beytenu."

"Yisrael Beytenu has become a symbol of hatred of Judaism, the religious and haredim, and it is the one that dragged the state of Israel to three elections and prevented the establishment of a right-wing government.

"We have no intention of giving it a prize for this in the opposition."