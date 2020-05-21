Barkat: 'Better to be a regular MK than a minister without influence'

Former J'lem mayor: 'If I couldn't be in a position of influence, my best option was to remain a regular MK.'

In an interview with Israel Hayom that will be published in full tomorrow, MK Nir Barkat (Likud) discussed his response to the decision of Prime Minister Netanyahu not to appoint him as Finance Minister, as he initially promised, and to leave him outside the Cabinet.

"During the course of my conversations with the Prime Minister, I told him that I understood the political constraints, and that if it couldn't be arranged for me to receive the Treasury portfolio, then he should give me another senior ministry that would also place me in a position of influence," Barkat related in the interview.

"When that didn't happen either, I decided that if I was not to be in a position of influence, my best option was to remain a regular MK, where I could focus on various matters of my own choice and preference."

Barkat also commented on the widespread criticism of the size of the new government, saying, "I'm not comfortable with this. I think it could have been achieved with a smaller government. After all, I didn't insist on being given a junior ministry."