Longing to return to the Temple Mount

Temple Talk returns to Jerusalem as life in Israel slowly returns to normal. This week we begin reading the book of Numbers, which wastes no time in preparing us for entering the land of Israel.

The desert encampment takes shape around the beating heart of the Tabernacle, and the original IDF is born! Speaking of the IDF, this Thursday evening-Friday is Jerusalem Day, marking 53 years since the liberation of Jerusalem in the 1967 Six Day War, the month of Iyar's last hurrah before passing the baton to the new month of Sivan this Saturday evening.