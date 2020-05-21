Hamas: Our goal is to fight Israel

Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the Hamas terrorist organization, is calling on the Islamic nation to formulate a comprehensive strategy and plan to combat the great danger which, he says, is threatening Jerusalem and the Palestinian issue.

In a speech in honor of Al-Quds Day, Haniyeh said that "the heart of the overall Islamic strategy must rely on a plan of resistance in all its manifestations, first and foremost the armed military struggle."

"Jerusalem is under threat in the face of Israeli and US policies that advance the Deal of the Century, which is intended to eliminate the Palestinian issue and all its components, including Jerusalem, the refugees and the land," he added.

Haniyeh claimed that Israel threatens Muslim activity on the Temple Mount and warned against "taking a foolish move against the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which we are striving to liberate along with all occupied Palestinian land."

Al-Quds Day was declared in 1979 by Ayatollah Khomeini, the leader of the Iranian Revolution. It is marked throughout the Middle East and in countries around the world, including the United States.

During Al-Quds Day, rallies are held around the world and are used to incite against Israelis and Jews.

Last year, Iran urged Muslims worldwide to hold massive rallies to mark the day in support of the Palestinians.