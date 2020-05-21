Foreign Minister speaks to Russian counterpart

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi speaks with Sergei Lavrov, discusses the need to end the Iranian presence in Syria.

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi (Blue and White) spoke on Wednesday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Ashkenazi thanked his counterpart for the greeting he sent to Ashkenazi when he took office, and noted that he looked forward to continued fruitful cooperation between Israel and Russia.

Ashkenazi said that there is great potential for cooperation between the countries, including in the fields of economics, culture, science and the fight against the coronavirus.

The two discussed the challenges and opportunities in the international arena and also discussed the need to end the Iranian presence in Syria.

The Foreign Minister congratulated his Russian counterpart on the 75th anniversary of the Red Army's victory over Nazi Germany, adding that Israel appreciated the central role of the Red Army in the historic campaign and the liberation of the concentration camps.

The two agreed to meet as soon as the situation permits and to maintain a regular contact channel.