IDF: Incident near Huwara investigated as a terror attack

The incident that occurred on Wednesday afternoon near the Palestinian Arab village of Huwara is being investigated by the IDF as an attempted terrorist attack.

According to evidence in the field, a terrorist pointed a firearm at an Israeli vehicle and tried to shoot at its occupants. The driver of the vehicle, who noticed the threat, began a pursuit of the suspect which included firing in the air.

The terrorist escaped. There were no injuries in the incident.

Yossi Dagan, head of Samaria Regional Council, spoke to senior police officials after the incident. "This resident, he is a hero who prevented disaster and was resourceful. The boys who were with him in the car, too, did not lose it and immediately reported the incident to the police hotline."

"I want to strengthen the resident. For our part, we assure you that threats from the enemy do not scare us. We will continue to plant ourselves on the ground and build and grow everywhere. I thank the IDF soldiers who arrived immediately to catch the terrorist and assist the residents," Dagan said.