Pompeo: PA should keep security coordination

"We hope the work that's done on the ground to keep people in Israel and Palestinians safe will continue," US secretary of state says.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday voiced regret at Palestinian Authority threats to end security coordination if Israel declares sovereignty over areas of Judea and Samaria in line with President Donald Trump's Middle East plan.



PA Chairman Mahmud Abbas said Tuesday evening that his government was absolved of all agreements with Israel and the United States -- including three-way security cooperation.



"We hope that the security arrangements will continue to be in place, that the work that's done on the ground there to keep people in Israel and Palestinians safe will continue," Pompeo told reporters.



"I regret that he's decided to abrogate these agreements," Pompeo said.



Pompeo, who met Netanyahu in Jerusalem last week, said the Palestinian Arabs would benefit from the Trump plan, which promises them a state as well as international investment.



"The Palestinians have continued to refuse to just simply sit down and enter into negotiation based on President Trump's Vision for Peace," Pompeo said.



Joe Biden, Trump's presumptive Democratic challenger in November elections, on Tuesday declared his opposition to Israel declaring sovereignty, saying it would undermine hopes for peace.

