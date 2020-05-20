We’re in lockdown. Our schools have moved home. Our shuls have moved home. Our families are spending all day at home.

We’re in lockdown. Our schools have moved home. Our shuls have moved home. Our families are spending all day at home. All is not well. Some families are coping better than others. But there’s a lot going on behind closed doors.

Behind closed doors, there’s a woman in her forties who just got off a ventilator. In normal times, she’d still be in the hospital. Now she’s home, but is so weak; she can’t lift a spoon. Her children are caring for her – and fending for themselves.

Behind closed doors, there’s a once-successful man whose business crumbled. He lost everything and doesn’t know how to pay the bills. He’s anxious and depressed – and is lashing out at his wife and children.

Behind closed doors, an autistic child is destroying his house. He can’t deal with the incomprehensible situation – and is reacting by howling, breaking dishes, and ripping anything he can get his hands on.

The stories continue. The mothers who had breakdowns. The bachurim who are wandering the streets. The out-of-control children, the rocky marriages, the growing dysfunction and depression.

Ezras Yisroel hears the stories – because the families are crying to us. We must help!

Please join us in an emergency COVID-19 campaign to help families in your community.

Help us take the pressure off our families – by helping them pay the bills, get household help, and hire tutors and mentors and therapists that will help people get through this time.

This is a matter of survival. Many of the families requesting help never asked for help before. They are asking because they are desperate. We can’t turn them down. Remember – these are your neighbors people you likely know – maybe people you think are doing well. You can’t know what’s happening behind their closed doors.

But you can help.

Please consider sponsoring:

$200 – mental health therapy session

$180 – grocery order

$100 – household help

$75 – tutoring session

$60 – takeout meal

$50 – extra cell phone (for home schooling)

$50 – case of masks/gloves

$25 – game or toy

CLICK HERE TO HELP