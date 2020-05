Watch special event in honor of Jerusalem Day, with participation of chief rabbis, J'lem mayor and Jewish Agency chair.

From the broadcast

At this time, a special broadcast is being held in honor of Jerusalem Day, featuring songs with words about Jerusalem.

Chief rabbis Rabbi David Lau, Rabbi Shlomo Moshe Amar, Mayor Moshe Lion, and Jewish Agency Chairman Yitzhak Herzog are taking part in the broadcast.

Artists in participation include Amir Benayoun, Moshe Zaretsky, Bernie Merinbach and his son Assaf, and the Shalva band.