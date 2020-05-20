UN: Israel must abandon 'annexation' plans

UN Middle East envoy Nickolay Mladenov calls on Israel to give up "threats of annexation'

The UN's special Mideast envoy called Wednesday on Israel to drop plans to apply its sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria, joining a growing international chorus of opposition.

Envoy Nickolay Mladenov also called on the Palestinian Authority to resume talks with the so-called Quartet, comprising the US, Russia, the EU and the United Nations.

"Israel must abandon threats of annexation," Mladenov said during a meeting of the Security Council.

"I call on my colleagues in the Middle East Quartet to work with the UN and quickly come forward with a proposal that will enable the Quartet to take up its mediation role and work jointly with countries in the region to advance the prospect of peace," he added.