Roger Waters: 'From the River to the Sea, we'll take the land from Israel'

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters calls for 'taking back the land' from the river to the sea during online Nakba Day event.

Former Pink Floyd member Roger Waters took part in a Nakba Day event last Friday, during which he performed a song seemingly calling for the termination of the State of Israel and its replacement with a Palestinian state.

Waters, 76, a former bassist, rhythm guitarist, and vocalist for the band Pink Floyd, made an appearance at the virtual Nakba Day 2020 event hosted online by the Jewish Voice for Peace and the Palestine Solidarity Campaign this past Friday.

Nakba, meaning “catastrophe” in Arabic, is used to refer to the establishment of the State of Israel in May 1948 by anti-Israel activists, who mark the anniversary of the Jewish state’s creation with protests and events lamenting Israel’s foundation.

During his appearance Friday on the Nakba Day 2020 event, Waters performed a modified version of the song “We Shall Overcome”.

Calling to “tear down” the “prison walls” of Israel, Waters also seemingly called in the song for the replacement of Israel with a Palestinian state, using a form of the anti-Israel slogan ‘from the river to the sea’, referring to the entire area between the Mediterranean coast and the River Jordan.

“We'll walk hand in hand and we'll take back the land, from the Jordan River to the sea,” Waters sang.

Waters also slammed ''the Israel lobby and the Israeli government and the Israeli special whatever they are called'' for "trying so hard to destroy the voices of support'' for the anti-Israel cause.

The singer called far-left Israeli writer Gideon Levy a “great friend”, and encouraged him to “cheer up”, claiming the Palestinian cause had made ‘great progress’ in recent years.

“This isn’t over by a long-shot, but when it is, you will be on the side that won the argument.”

Waters called American and Israeli leaders “monolithic sociopaths” who “are interested in things other than their fellow human beings.”