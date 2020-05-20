Ayelet Shaked: 'Netanyahu supported Avichai Mandelblit. He'll regret that.'

Yamina leader MK Ayelet Shaked criticized Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's attitude towards her party during the coalition negotiations, saying that Netanyahu "used us and tossed us out. He decided to go with Blue and White, and violated every obligation he had towards us."

"Netanyahu wanted us to come in small and without influence," she told 103 FM Radio, adding the current coalition "is a leftist government in every sense of the word."

Shaked also discussed the way Netanyahu and Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit tried to prevent the judicial reform and block her initiatives during her time as Justice Minister.

"The judicial system didn't want to lose any of its power, they wanted to continue controlling the committee to find an attorney general for the government," she said.

"Mandelblit completely opposed an important change, which I wanted to make as Justice Minister, to the way attorney generals are chosen: that the government should choose, without a committee to find someone. Netanyahu supported Mandelblit. He'll regret that."