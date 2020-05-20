Limited number of people to be permitted to take part in annual Jerusalem Day march

This year’s Jerusalem Day will feature the traditional march and human chain linking downtown Jerusalem to the Western Wall, but only a limited scale.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court, in response to a petition by organizers of the Jerusalem Day event, ordered police and the organizers to reach a compromise to allow a scaled-down version of the traditional events to be held.

By Wednesday afternoon, police and event organizers were able to reach an agreement which will permit the annual human chain event – whereby participants link hands, usually forming a chain from downtown Jerusalem to the Western Wall.

However, while organizers had petitioned the court to permit 3,000 participants to link up from the city center to the Western Wall, the deal will limit this year’s human chain event to just 600 participants. Rather than reach from the city center to the Western Wall, this year’s human chain event will instead only link from Tzahal Square to Damascus Gate, at the entrance to the Old City.

In addition, the deal will permit the annual gathering at the Western Wall, but will limit the number of participants to just 450. Several hundred more will be permitted to stand with the Israeli flag at the Old City wall from Jaffa Gate to Damascus Gate.