The Israeli Instagram-based feature commemorating the Holocaust, wins the 'Internet Oscar'

Instagram story animating biography of 13-year-old girl who was murdered in Auschwitz wins Webby Award for 'Best Use of Stories.'

“Eva’s Story,” the digital commemoration project that recounts the true story of a Jewish girl during the Holocaust, won the Webby Award, which is considered as the “Oscar Award” of digital content.

The project, which was conceived by entrepreneur Mati Kochavi and his daughter, Maya, came in first as the judges’ choice in the “Best Use of Stories” category for 2020, alongside the iconic satire show Saturday Night Live, which won the audience’s choice award.

“The people of Israel made Eva’s Story what it is by embracing it, loving it, and following it,” said Mati and Maya Kochavi after the win. “They were followed by hundreds of millions of viewers across the globe. Winning the Webby is significant in refocusing the public attention on the life of Eva, a 13-year- old girl who suffered the horrors of Auschwitz concentration camp until her murder because she was Jewish. That was the goal we had sought to achieve in creating Eva’s Story.”

The trailblazing project has already won a series of important international awards. Among others, eva.stories won the New York Festivals’ Advertising Award in five categories; two London International Awards; and was nominated to dozens of other awards. Yandex, the Russian internet giant, devoted a musical playlist to the project on the Victory over Nazism Day.

Eva.stories recounts the true story of Eva Heyman, a Jewish girl from Hungary, who was murdered in Auschwitz. It is constructed as a series of 220 Instagram stories that rolled out in 48 hours, documenting the life of an ordinary girl, as if social networks had existed in those years. The story starts with Eva’s calm and happy-go-lucky childhood in Hungary and ends with her death in the Nazi gas chambers in Auschwitz. Eva.stories became the most successful commemoration project in the world, with over 300 million views worldwide. The project won unprecedented media coverage in over 70 countries, which brought it to the attention of about one billion people.

In less than two weeks from posting, Eva’s Instagram account amassed 1.6 million followers. The stories resulted in 10 million interactions within 12 hours and 200 million searches on Google. Global leaders, celebrities and opinion leaders helped promote the project, including the White House, Israel's Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, American stand-up comedian Sarah Silverman, actress Gal Gadot, and many more.

On the International Holocaust Remembrance Day this January, eva.stories captured the world’s attention once again with a new digital initiative. World leaders, including Israel's President Reuven Rivlin, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and many others, posted on Eva’s Instagram account messages condemning antisemitism and promises to commemorate the Holocaust.

The Webby Awards have been presented for 24 years by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Science in recognition of internet excellence. The Academy’s jury panel consists of 1,000 industry experts and technological inventors.