NBN chiefs congratulate Pnina Tamano-Shata on ministerial appointment

Co-Founders of Nefesh B’Nefesh, Tony Gelbart and Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, warmly welcome and congratulate MK Pnina Tamano-Shata on her new role as Minister of Aliyah and Integration in Israel’s 35th Knesset.

The Nefesh B'Nefesh founders defined the appointment as "a formative and historic appointment for the State of Israel".

"With the appointment of Tamano-Shata", they wrote, "an individual who experienced first-hand what it was like to immigrate to Israel as a child, Nefesh B’Nefesh is confident that she will do an exemplary job of carrying out the national mission of assisting new Olim in their Aliyah and integration process, which is especially pressing in light of the current spike in Aliyah interest from North America surrounding the global pandemic".



"It is an honor to congratulate MK Pnina Tamano-Shata on her appointment as Minister of Immigration and Absorption and express our deep appreciation to her. The Ministry of Aliyah and Integration has been an incredible partner to Nefesh B’Nefesh for nearly two decades and in addition we have greatly appreciated the Minister’s longtime support of Aliyah in her prior public service which serves as an inspiration to all Olim.”