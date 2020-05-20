Nati Rom: 'No reason not to hold Jerusalem Day event this year'

Arutz Sheva speaks with Attorney Nati Rom about the traditional 'Rikudegalim.' 'It's a very special event, we'll keep safety guidelines.'

Arutz Sheva spoke with Attorney Nati Rom about this year's Jerusalem Day "Rikudegalim" (dancing with Israeli flags) event, and how it might be held in the shadow of coronavirus.

For the last 30 years, the Am K'lavi Association has held a beautiful event, with around 100,000 people from all over Israel are coming to celebrate, to dance in the streets of Jerusalem, and to unite Jerusalem, Rom explained.

"This is a special event," Rom emphasized. "This year, because of the COVID-19, we asked to do a smaller event, a very special event, in order to celebrate Jerusalem but also to keep safety."

"This year, we want to do a smaller event, with a human chain from the center of Jerusalem to the Old City, to the Western Wall, through all the gates. It's a very special event, we will keep safety [guidelines] with masks, two meters, and we are asking the police to agree.

"Unfortunately until now, they didn't answer - this is why we were forced to appeal to the Supreme Court.

"We hope that they will agree that we will also do this here in Jerusalem. It's a very special and nice thing to do, with nice trucks with big screens, we will have music and giving flags of Israel all over, it's a positive event and there's no reason why not to do it also this year."