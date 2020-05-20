Infiltration reported on Israel-Jordan border, suspect shot

Israeli forces open fire on infiltrator crossing into Israeli territory from Jordan. Infiltrator moderately wounded.

An infiltrator spotted crossing into Israeli territory from Jordan Wednesday morning was shot and neutralized by Israeli security forces on the border, after the infiltrator refused calls to halt.

The incident occurred near Kibbutz Gesher, in the Beit Shean area of northern Israel, near the border with Jordan.

The infiltrator, a 49-year-old Jordanian national, was ordered to halt after being spotted by Israeli security forces. When he refused, Israeli security personnel opened fire, wounding the infiltrator in the leg.

The Jordanian infiltrator suffered moderate wounds and was evacuated to Puriya Hospital in Tiberias for treatment.

Initial reports indicate the infiltrator was attempting to smuggle weapons into Israel from Jordan.