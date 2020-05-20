Iranian official: US attempts to renew arms embargo have failed

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council says US has failed to gather support to renew Security Council arms embargo.

An Iranian top security official said on Tuesday that the United States has failed to gather support to renew a UN Security Council arms embargo against Iran, the Xinhua news agency reported.

"Fruitless efforts of the US to continue the Iran weapon sanction have provoked a strong reaction from Russia ... and the confusion of US's allies," the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, tweeted.

"The world is not tolerating bullying ... The end of this path is collapse of unilateralism," added Shamkhani.

A ban on selling conventional weapons to Iran ends in October under a 2015 Security Council resolution that blessed the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and from which US President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently vowed to use all means available to extend the UN arms embargo on Iran.

Last week, Iran's Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, dismissed the US threats as "foolish claims".

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani recently said that lifting the UN arms embargo on Tehran would be an “obvious right” and warned of unspecified steps Iran could take if the embargo is extended.