The 35th Knesset sees Binyamin Netanyahu sworn in as Prime Minister for the fifth time.

But will anything change, or will his new left-wing partner Benny Gantz pull him over to the left? What about sovereignty in Judea & Samaria? And will the economic crisis from the coronavirus have any influence on how long this new government will last?

Tamar speaks with Alan Silver from ‘A. Silver News’.