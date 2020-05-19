Coming cut of coronavirus lockdown

Josh Hasten in an optimistic conversation as the country has started opening up, after being on lockdown for several months.

On today’s Israel Uncensored with Josh Hasten an interview with Natalie Sopinsky, Director of Development for the Rescuers Without Borders emergency first response organization.

Sopinsky says that her organization has been on the front lines as coronavirus testers over the last few months, in addition to their regular duties of saving lives of those in terror attacks and car accidents etc.

The organization also devoted countless hours to delivering essentials to those at-risk under quarantine. Sopinsky is proud of the way Israel handled the crisis and is optimistic as the country has started opening up, after being on lockdown for several months.