Synagogues to reopen with 50 worshipers at a time

Prime Minister Netanyahu approves outline for the opening of synagogues. Worshipers must wear a mask and keep a distance of two meters.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Tuesday evening held a consultation with Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, National Security Council head Meir Ben Shabbat and other officials.

At the conclusion of the discussion, it was decided to allow the opening of the synagogues starting on Wednesday.

Up to 50 worshipers will be able to stay in one space, and they are required to keep a distance of two meters from each other.

Each synagogue will appoint one person who will oversee the implementation of the guidelines. Worshipers must wear masks and adhere to rules of hygiene.

The Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi David Lau, welcomed the reopening of the synagogues, and called on worshipers to follow the guidelines very carefully in order to prevent a situation in which synagogues are closed again.

As of Tuesday evening, there are 2,946 active cases of coronavirus in Israel. Of these, 38 are in serious condition. The death toll stands at 278 and so far, 13,435 Israelis have recovered from coronavirus.