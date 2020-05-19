Health Ministry updated data for this evening shows 2,946 active coronavirus patients in Israel. Of these, 38 patients are in serious condition.

The death toll stands at 278 while to date 13,435 Israelis have recovered from coronavirus.

In light of the continued decline in the number of coronavirus patients in Israel, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein has directed opening banquet halls from June 14.

Transport and Road Safety Minister Miri Regev agreed with the Health Minister to return to full activity during peak hours of urban and intercity public transportation throughout the country.

Public transport will operate without restrictions in the morning from 7:00 to 8:30 and 13:00 to 15:00, to allow regular arrival and return of students to and from school.

Israel's Chief Rabbi David Lau addressed an urgent letter to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu at noon demanding that synagogues be opened immediately.

The Chief Rabbi states in his letter his absolute backing for all instructions given by the professional bodies to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. However, it is not possible that despite all the easing of restrictions, synagogues will remain closed and locked.

"The fight against coronavirus has changed many people's lifestyles, closure and isolation have left a great impact and in my opinion have created more and different perspectives on the course of all our lives. These days there are many easing of restrictions and life is beginning to return to normal," the rabbi noted.

Rabbi Lau added, "Public prayer occupies an important place in Jewish life. During the days of closure, I issued lenient halakhic decisions on public prayer modes in the circumstances that were created. The public, with full responsibility, complied and followed these guidelines. Return to routine in shopping centers, restaurants, etc., and the lack of action for synagogues causes many to wonder. To you there's no need to overstate about the place that Synagogues occupy in the public's heart. This is a place where a person can utter a whisper and connect with the Supreme.

"From the public reactions I receive, I feel them, and realize how much it hurts them. The average people among the Nation of Israel have no organization or union representing them, and therefore unfortunately their voices aren't heard. Clear instructions on this matter must be issued as soon as possible to return the worshipers to the synagogues, as soon as possible," Rabbi Lau concluded.