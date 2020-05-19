Man killed in collision with camel

A 30-year-old man was killed Tuesday evening in a collision between a car and a camel near Tze'elim on Highway 222 in southern Israel.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics and paramedics were called to the scene of the accident and were forced to determine his death.

MDA paramedic Yaniv Oved said: "When we arrived on the scene we saw a camel lying on the road and the vehicle with serious injuries to its front at the side of the road.

"The driver of the vehicle, a man about 30 years old, was unconscious with a very serious systemic injury. He was without any signs of life and we had no choice but to determine his death,” he said.

Following the fatal camel accident, the Regavim movement called on Agriculture Minister Alon Schuster to complete the implementation of the Camel Law enacted in the Knesset in summer 2018, but which has not yet been fully implemented by the veterinary services.

The Camel Law was initiated in response to the death of David Cohen, a resident of Negev kibbutz Retamim who was killed in a collision with a stray camel in 2014.