France: Applying sovereignty will have consequences

The French government issued a strongly-worded statement Tuesday urging Israel not to apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

The statement calls on Prime Minister Netanyahu and alternate Prime Minister Gantz not to "annex", as the move "will have significant implications for Israel's relations with the EU."

The French foreign ministry is aligning with the European foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, who is regarded as the most senior official in Europe who actively opposes the move.

"We support the announcement by EU Foreign Minister Borrrell that annexation would be in violation of international law, and would not proceed without implications for EU-Israel relations," the ministry's statement said.

Borrell issued a statement yesterday saying that the EU notes "with grave concern the provision – to be submitted for approval by the Israeli cabinet – on the annexation of parts of occupied Palestinian territories, as stated by the Prime Minister when presenting his government to the Knesset on 17 May and as envisaged in the coalition agreement signed earlier. We strongly urge Israel to refrain from any unilateral decision that would lead to the annexation of any occupied Palestinian territory and would be, as such, contrary to International Law.”