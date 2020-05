Child in critical condition after string attached to pacifier wraps around her neck.

A four-year-old girl, a resident of Beitar Illit, was nearly strangled Tuesday afternoon by a string which was attached to her pacifier.

A Magen David Adom paramedics team was summoned to the scene and resuscitated the girl and brought her to Shaarei Tzedek hospital in critical condition.

"The girl went through the emergency room and her condition is difficult but stable. The girl will be transferred to the pediatric intensive care unit for further treatment," the hospital said..