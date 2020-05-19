Jewish woman gives birth to sextuplets in France

Premature sextuplets born to Jewish couple in France are country's first sextuplets in over 30 years.

A Jewish woman in Strasbourg, France, gave birth to sextuplets.

The five girls and one boy were born very prematurely on Thursday at the Hautepierre Hospital in Strasbourg, requiring the assistance of 30 medical staff members, the daily LeParisien reported, citing the newspaper Les Actualités Nouvelles d’Alsace.

It took four minutes to deliver the babies, who were born via Caesarean section between 9:04 and 9:08a.m. on Thursday morning, at 24 weeks gestation, the Hebrew-language news website B’haredey Haredim wrote.

Following their birth, the babies were taken to the neonatal intensive care unit. They weighed in at between 1.4 pounds (630 grams) and 1.6 pounds (730 grams) and likely will require a stay of many months in the hospital.

The couple have two other children. B’haredey Haredim identified the father as Rabbi Ovadia Ben-Simon.

The last sextuplets in France were born nearly 30 years ago, in 1989 in Normandy. Sextuplets occur once in 4.7 million deliveries worldwide.