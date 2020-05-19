Limit on number of passengers on buses lifted

New Transportation Minister lifts limit on number of passengers on public transportation vehicles, expands service during peak hours.

Transportation Minister Miri Regev (Likud) on Tuesday made an agreement with Health Minister Yuli Edelstein (Likud) regarding the expansion of public transportation during rush hour.

Under the agreement, public transportation will be unlimited between 7:00-8:30a.m., and from 1:00-3:00p.m., in order to allow schoolchildren easy access to transportation to and from school.

"This decision allows local authorities to reopen the educational system as usual, in the shadow of coronavirus," Regev explained. "I thank Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, who understood the great importance of returning schoolchildren to [regular] activities."

The two ministers also agreed to hold a professional meeting later this week in order to examine further expansion of public transportation, to aid the reopening of the economy.

Since March, public transportation has been limited across Israel, in order to limit the spread of coronavirus. In addition, the number of passengers on each vehicle has been limited, in order to ensure adequate spacing between them.