29 new cases of coronavirus in Israel over last 24 hours

16,650 total coronavirus cases reported in Israel since pandemic began. Number of patients on respirators falls below 40.

Twenty-nine new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Israel over the last 24 hours, Israel's Health Ministry reported Tuesday morning.

The new cases pushes the total number of confirmed infections in the Jewish state to 16,650 since the pandemic first began.

Three patients died of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll up to 277.

The number of active cases of the coronavirus fell to 3,074 Tuesday, with 13,299 cases ending in recovery.

A total of 51 coronavirus patients are in serious condition, just 38 on respirators, the lowest number in 52 days.

One-hundred-and-fifty-seven patients are being treated in hospitals across Israel, while the remaining 2,917 patients are in either hotel quarantine or at home.