Watch Live: Bnei Akiva movement event honors Ethiopian immigrants

Online Zoom meeting hosted by the Bnei Akiva Movement puts focus on Ethiopian Jewish immigrants to Israel, and the 4000 killed en route.

The Bnei Akiva World Movement, led by Bnei Akiva Australia, convened an online Zoom meeting Tuesday to salute the valor of Ethiopian Jews, to commemorate those who perished in travel and to recognize the state of the community today.

Dozens of Jewish community members and members of the Bnei Akiva movement attended the launch of the meeting, during which they will hear three Ethiopian immigrants sharing their family's story, their encounters with the community, the yearning for Israel and Jerusalem, and the challenges today.

World Bnei Akiva considers it important to embrace the Ethiopian community on Jerusalem Day, which is still today the memory of over 4,000 people and women killed on their way to Israel.