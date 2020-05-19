Flights to resume soon? 'Safer to travel to Greece than to buy challah in Bnei Brak'

'Israel is on the right path' despite hit to tourism, Israel Airports Authority spokesman says.

Various airlines have announced that they are renewing flights to Israel in June.

Among the airlines are Air Canada, Delta, British Airways, easyJet, Ryanair, Alitalia, and Lufthansa.

According to Israel Hayom, nearly 100 companies have announced dates for resuming flights to Israel, but many of them have said that the final decision depends on Israel's policies regarding quarantine.

The site added that even though the airlines have set dates for when they will begin operating flights to Israel, most companies are likely to delay operations until the Israeli government cancels the 14-day quarantine requirement for those coming in from abroad.

Speaking to 103 FM Radio, Israel Airports Authority spokesperson Ofer Lafler said that despite the airlines announcements, "as long as there is a requirement to quarantine, those with foreign passports can't enter Israel, and most importantly we need to trying open a lab here to conduct serological testing for coronavirus - either by swabs or blood tests, upon entry and exit - nothing will happen."

"Maybe we will be able to drag the wagon out of the mud and convince people that it's a lot less safe to buy challah (traditional Sabbath bread) in Vizhnitz in Bnei Brak than to travel to Cyprus or one of the Greek islands, where there is no coronavirus," he added.

According to Lafler, approximately 7,000 people entered or exited Israel in the past month, a number which represented "less than an hour's work in summer 2019."

However, he emphasized that he believes Israel "is on the right path on this matter, and I apologize if I insulted the Vizhnitz challahs in Bnei Brak. May we have good news to share in the coming days."

On Tuesday night, N12 reported that a groundbreaking Israeli study showed 70% of Israel's coronavirus cases were caused by travelers coming in from the US.