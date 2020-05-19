Mother delivers footling baby in car

Couple starts traveling to hospital for planned c-section - only to deliver their baby in the car.

Ariella Talker delivered a healthy baby boy on the side of the road, just after she and her husband Tom set out for the hospital, Mako reported.

The couple, residents of the southern city of Dimona, had been on their way to a c-section, due to the fact that the baby was footling breech - a position considered to be high-risk and not a candidate for a natural birth.

"I started having contractions at 4:00 in the morning," Ariella told Mako. "At 5:30 I woke my husband. And then everything starting moving fast."

The moment the two entered their vehicle, Ariella told Tom that she felt like she was about to give birth.

"We started driving, my one-year-old daughter was in the back seat. After we had gone one roundabout, I saw that she was starting to give birth," Tom recalled. "I looked to the right and I saw both legs were out."

Tom continued driving to Dimona's Magen David Adom (MDA) station, to find someone who could help them. "We thought we were going to the hospital for a c-section. I don't know how she managed to find the strength to pick herself up and push hard and get the head out."

The couple immediately noticed that the umbilical cord was wrapped around the baby's neck.

"I was stressed and I kept driving," Tom said. "She just released the umbilical cord from his neck and then we heard him cry and we relaxed."

"I was afraid I'd hurt him," Ariella said. "I was afraid I was doing something incorrectly. I noticed that he wasn't responding, wasn't crying. And that's what was scary. I understood that I needed to do something. The whole time I told my husband I was afraid that something would happen to the baby. I just turned him around, took out the cord, and he started crying."

Shortly afterwards, the family arrived at the MDA station, where paramedics helped them cut the umbilical cord.