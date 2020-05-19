PA cabinet leader: Israeli sovereignty would be 'illegal'

Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh on Monday slammed the Israeli plan to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria as "illegal."

The plans of the Israeli new government to annex the Jordan Valley, Jewish settlements and territories in the Dead Sea area will result in "dangerous repercussions" that "would undermine the foundations of peace in the entire region," Shtayyeh said in a press statement quoted by the Xinhua news agency.

He called on the international community "to take quick practical steps to halt the Israeli plans and recognize the independent state of Palestine on 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital."

Shtayyeh said that the PA leadership will convene on Tuesday to discuss how the Palestinians will confront the Israeli plan.

The coalition agreement between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz stipulates that the government can apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria this coming July.

The new Israeli government was sworn-in on Sunday. During the ceremony, Netanyahu reiterated his support for the sovereignty move.

"It is time to apply Israeli law to the territories in Judea and Samaria. This step will not push off peace, but will bring it closer. Hundreds of thousands of settlers will not be moved from their homes," he said.

"The whole issue of sovereignty is only at issue because I have personally worked to promote it for three years," Netanyahu stressed. "With all my tremendous appreciation for the support the United States gives us, I repeat what I have said for decades: Israel's security rests on our strength."

The sovereignty plan has been condemned by Palestinian Arab officials as has been the perceived US support for the move. The PA “justice minister” recently threatened the US with lawsuits for supporting the sovereignty move.