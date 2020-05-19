Large brushfire breaks out near city of Elad

11 teams of firefighters operating to extinguish large brushfire near the city of Elad. Arson is suspected.

11 teams of firefighters, assisted by 10 teams from the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, are operating to extinguish a large brushfire that broke out near the city of Elad overnight Monday and is threatening the city and the Nahshonim Industrial Area.

At first light, the firefighters were joined by firefighting planes.

A spokesperson for the Petah Tikva Fire and Rescue station said that strong winds blowing in the area are causing the fire to spread.

It is currently suspected that the fire was a result of arson.