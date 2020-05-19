Netanyahu requests not to appear at first court hearing

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has asked the court not to obligate him to appear before it on the first day of the trial, Channel 12 News revealed on Monday.

For the time being, Netanyahu's request has been submitted without including the reasoning for the request. It was submitted despite the fact that all the defendants are required to be at the court at the opening of the trial.

The hearing in question is technical in essence and does not really require the presence of the defendants. At this time, it is unclear how the court will respond to the request.

The Prime Minister has said in the past that he intends to appear in court and prove his innocence, but as noted, his lawyers have filed his request to refrain from attending the hearing.