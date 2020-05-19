South Sudan’s Vice President tests positive for coronavirus

South Sudan’s Vice President, Riek Machar, and his wife test positive for coronavirus.

South Sudan’s Vice President, Riek Machar, and his wife Angelina Teny, who serves as defense minister, have tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said on Monday, according to Reuters.

The statement noted that “a number of [Machar’s] office staff and bodyguards” had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Machar said on state television that he would be in self-isolation for 14 days in his residence as a result of the diagnosis.

South Sudan has recorded 347 cases of coronavirus and six deaths to date, according to Reuters.

Last week authorities reported two COVID-19 cases in a camp outside the capital Juba, raising concerns among humanitarians that the infection could devastate the crowded settlement.