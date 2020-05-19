Sara Netanyahu pays condolence visit to family of murdered soldier

Prime Minister's wife visits parents of IDF soldier Amit Ben Yigal who was killed during an operation last week.

Sara Netanyahu, wife of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, arrived on Monday evening for a condolence visit at the home of the parents of Sgt. Amit Ben Yigal, who was killed in a terrorist attack last week.

During the visit, which lasted for more than an hour and a half, the Prime Minister's wife spoke to Amit's parents about his personality and heroism.

Netanyahu told the parents that she had come to comfort them on her behalf, on behalf of Prime Minister Netanyahu and on behalf of the entire nation of Israel.

Earlier, police arrested a 41-year-old resident of Rishon Lezion on suspicion of desecrating the grave of Ben Yigal.

She is suspected of desecrating the grave, which is in the military section of the cemetery in Be’er Yaakov, on Thursday of last week.

The suspect was taken for questioning and will be brought before a judge on Tuesday.

The police investigation is ongoing.