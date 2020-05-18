Trump reveals he's been taking hydroxychloroquine

US President says he's been taking the drug that he's championed as a potential treatment for coronavirus for about a week and a half.

US President Donald Trump on Monday revealed he's taking hydroxychloroquine, the drug that he's championed as a potential treatment for coronavirus.

Speaking during a roundtable with restaurant executives, Trump said he consulted with the White House doctor about taking the drug, but it was not recommended for him.

"I asked him what do you think. He said, 'Well if you’d like it.' I said, 'Yeah I’d like it. I’d like to take it,'" he said.

Trump added that he's been taking the drug for about a week-and-a-half and based his decision on positive reviews he's heard from frontline healthcare workers.

"So far, I seem to be ok," he continued.

Fox News' Neil Cavuto was stunned by Trump's announcement, saying, "If you are in a risky population here, and you are taking this as a preventative treatment ... it will kill you. I cannot stress enough. This will kill you."