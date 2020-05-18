MK Evgeny Sova: 'Current government has no connection to Right'

MK Evgeny Sova (Yisrael Beyteinu) strongly criticized the newly-formed government.

Speaking to Arutz Sheva, he claims that "the government that was established isn't a unity government. It's the Netanyahu government, acting for his own motives. I have no complaints about him but his partners.

"To call the government a unity government, when there's no unity is not being genuine. The distrust between Gantz and Netanyahu is clear, so how do they expect to run a state with mutual trust," Sova wonders.

According to him, "Gantz betrayed us because our agreements with Blue and White were different than what emerged. When we recommended Gantz we thought it was right to achieve checks and balances within the Knesset. Gantz, who gave us his word, didn't withstand the pressure."

In the conversation, MK Sova expresses concern about the future conduct of the government. "I see this government as something others don't see. It reminds me of the period before the disengagement. I have great concern today that for the sake of escaping justice Netanyahu will do something that is very far from the Right.

"We are a Rightist party and will back sovereignty in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley. When I see the conduct of the Prime Minister and the current government it has nothing to do with the Right and I'm worried. The only one to decide where the government will go and what it'll look like is Netanyahu and Gantz knows it," he concludes.