NYPD shuts illegal Brooklyn yeshiva with 100 children inside

New York Police Department closes yeshiva in Brooklyn after neighbors inform that school operated in violation of city and state orders.

Yeshiva World News reports the New York Police Department closed a yeshiva in Brooklyn after neighbors informed that the school was operating in violation of city and state orders. YWN quotes law enforcement officials estimating more than 100 children inside the building when police arrived.

NYPD officers arrived to the building in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section sometime before 12 p.m.

Law enforcement sources say at least two neighborhood informants reported the school to city officials, saying children were spotted playing on the roof of the school building without face masks.