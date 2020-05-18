Health Minister Yuli Edelstein: 'Even if there's no 2nd wave - the investment won't go down the drain but will improve the health system.'

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein today took office in an exchange ceremony with new Construction and Housing Minister Yaakov Litzman.

Edelstein called to place the health system highest among national priorities: "Most people have been clear about this for years, but in recent months I don't think anyone disagrees that the health care system should be a priority for the State of Israel. Health security is in line with our national security. Israel leads in dealing with terror, cyber-warfare, and more; Israel can also lead in dealing with the coronavirus. All the data says we can lead in medicine.

"The Israeli brain is working overtime, and I intend to invest all resources to prepare for the second wave of coronavirus if it comes. If we do the right thing - even if there is no second wave - the investment won't go down the drain but will improve the health system," added Edelstein.

He said, "In this context, I want to tell you here already before the discussions on the new budget have begun - I'll fight for the health system to take first place in the distribution of the budgetary pie.

"I'd like to thank doctors, nurses, interns, mental health personnel, administration and economy personnel: You've been at the forefront of a war against an invisible enemy more dangerous than visible ones. Without fear, you fought for all Israeli citizens. You are our health fighters, fighters for all intents and purposes. Now we have a duty to prove that we will reward you for your dedicated and holy work," Edelstein said.

Addressing Deputy Minister Knesset Member Yoav Kish, he said: "I'm very pleased that you agreed to my request to join me in this important challenge. You've demonstrated ability in the past and I'm sure that this will help our joint work now."

To the outgoing Minister, Edelstein said, "You've been through a lot of media attacks lately. I won't even go into their content. But I want to tell you that the people of Israel are smarter than any headline. They see what you've done over the past decade and are grateful to you."