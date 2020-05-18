Help save the life of a beloved grandmother

Yehudit was diagnosed with lung cancer after she lost her son. The family has found a new treatment in Germany and is trying to raise funds.

Yehudit Yashar was born in Israel in 1962 and married at the age of 17. She became a mother at the age of 18 and gave birth to two children.

In December 2018, her youngest son who was suffering from an aggressive form of brain cancer was told that the tumor had returned having despite previously being treated with chemotherapy and radiation.

Yehudit spent the following months in hospitals where she watched over her son until he passed away at the end of September 2019. He left behind a wife and two very young children.

Shortly before her son's passing, Yehudit began feeling sick and visited a doctor who determined that she had a lung infection and prescribed antibiotics. It didn't help. She continued coughing and felt weak.

What followed could only be described as the road to hell.

In December and January 2020 Yehudit was again diagnosed with lung infection and treated with antibiotics and an inhalation device - therapy that should have improved her situation but didn’t.

It was then decided that Yehudit should undergo a biopsy of her lungs to inspect two dark ‘clouds’ that appeared on the images of a CT scan.

At the end of February Yehudit’s physician called and invited her and her husband to the hospital where a lung expert told them that the biopsy indicated that she had Adenocarcinoma - a deadly form of lung cancer.

A month later Yehudit’s oncologist decided that she would receive systemic treatment, a combination of chemotherapy and immunological therapy using a new medicine by the name of Keytruda.

After the first round of this systemic therapy Yehudit almost lost consciousness when her blood pressure kept decreasing. An medical crew succeeded to stabilize her coondition but her sickness persisted.

Before the second round of the systemic treatment, Yehudit was told that a blood test had determined that her mild form of Diabetes Mellitus had turned into the most severe form of the illness due to the steroids which were part of the systemic therapy.

She nevertheless underwent the second round of therapy and again felt extremely sick.

At this point in time, Yehudit and her husband reached out to two European physicians using alternative therapies for the treatment and cure of lung cancer after being in contact with the Israeli company Icecure which has developed a method to deep freeze tumors, in so doing killing them off.

One of them, the German radiologist Thomas Vogl also performs a different kind of chemotherapy called Trans Arterial Chemoembolization (TACE). This chemotherapy doesn’t cause the severe side effects of standard chemotherapy, closing up arteries that ‘feed’ the tumor but also preventing harmful chemicals from spread to other parts of the body.

At the beginning of May, Yehudit decided to discontinue the systemic therapy and instead opted for the combination of TACE together with Icecure (Cryoablation) at the hospital of Professor Vogl at the University of Frankfurt.

Icecure or Cryoablation has been developed in Israel (Cesarea) but its treatment of lung cancer has yet to be made available in the country. It entails freezing the tumor to a temperature of -170 degrees Celsius after which the tumor dissolves.

The costs of the treatment together with the expenses of housing and transportation during the four-month-long therapy exceed 120.000 NIS (almost $35.000)

Yehudit is a very optimistic person who is beloved by her whole family. After the ordeal she went through Yehudit feels that the therapy in Germany will cure her so that she can witness the weddings of her grandchildren.

You can help her realize this dream by donating here