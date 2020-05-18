Hadera man found dead in car from extreme heat

A man in his 40s was found inside of a car on HaSigalit Street in Hadera. He had no vital signs and was pronounced dead at the scene.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yisrael Sharvit, who was among the first responders at the scene said: "When I arrived I saw a man suffering from serious burns due to the strong sun and high temperatures. According to what we could tell at the scene, it appears the man lost consciousness in his car due to a medical condition, and due to the extreme heat, he suffered serious burns while sitting inside his car. Sadly, his death was pronounced at the scene."

United Hatzalah Spokesman's Office issued a statement calling upon the public to be on the lookout for children or adults who are inside vehicles and appear to be in the need of assistance. In case of emergency don't hesitate to call emergency services for help.