Gantz first day: Amir Eshel named next Defense Ministry director

Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Monday decided to appoint Maj. Gen. Amir Eshel, commander of the Air Force and former Chief of the Planning Division, to the post of Director General of the Ministry of Defense.

Eshel will take up his position in the coming days. Upon his arrival, Eshel will undergo an orderly overlap of responsibilities with the outgoing Director-General, Udi Adam.

Gantz, who met with Major General Adam earlier, said: "I received Udi's request to retire and thanked him on behalf of and for all the citizens of Israel for many years of service. I have known Udi for many years. I am fully appreciative of how he managed and managed the ministry and the achievements he achieved."

''Udi has contributed a lot to Israel's security over the years and I am sure he will continue to contribute in the future. I asked for Udi's approval [for his successor] and I am happy to have his consent to continue to accompany me in my post," the defense minister said.

Udi Adam was appointed to his post in May 2016, by then Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon. He served under three other defense ministers - Avigdor Lieberman, Binyamin Netanyahu and Naftali Bennett.

Adam implemented, for the first time in the history of the Ministry of Defense, a 10-year multi-year program (R&D) in the fields of R&D, satellites, foreign relations, infrastructure, and more. He completed the privatization of IAI and led moves to strengthen and maintain the security industries, under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the US.

During his tenure, Israel's defense exports reached a peak of more than $9 billion. In his four years as director general, the ministry of defense raised more than NIS 100 billion for procurement from Israeli industries and suppliers (an average of NIS 25 billion a year). Adamr has dramatically upgraded the ministry of defense's preparedness for emergencies. .

"I end four years in satisfaction with the fulfillment of many moves, which have contributed to the security of the State of Israel and continue to project on the IDF's strength," said Adam. "I thank all the defense ministers for the freedom of action and the great trust they have given me. I thank the ministry of defense employees and the management of the ministry for their professional work and the exceptional dedication that is so unique to this ministry."