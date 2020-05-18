WATCH: Rebbetzin Kolodetsky Speaks Out On Behalf of Family

Rebbetzin Kolodetsky, daughter of Rav Chaim Kanievsky and spiritual leader in her own right, released the following video address this week on behalf of members of her extended family. Her brother-in-law, Rav Yaakov Kolodetsky, was a talmid chacham who passed away due to COVID. He left behind 10 children, 3 of whom still live at home. Those close to the family have become extremely concerned for the wellbeing of the widow & 3 children.

“My dear Yidden! A widow is left with 3 orphans at home. She needs to marry them off.

There are also many medical issues that they need money for. They have nothing!

There are debts from marrying off their older children. All those who help should be blessed with all the blessings written in the Torah. With good health, with long life, with a respectable parnassah. With nachas from your children, good shidduchim, healthy and whole children.

May Hashem fulfill all your wishes for the good. However much you give, may you receive 1000 times. In the merit of this mitzvah, of supporting a widow, may we merit the coming of Mashiach soon.”

