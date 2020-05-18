Watch: Fighting fire in Kfar Uriah

Efforts underway to contain large fire near Beit Shemesh as Israel endures unseasonably high temperatures.

A large fire broke out near Kfar Uriah in the Metah Yehudah Regional Council near Beit Shemesh Monday afternoon.

Firefighters are operating in the area and are currently concentrating on stopping the spread of the fire.

At the same time, Elad Air Fire Squadron is assisting fire fighters with direct drops on the front of the fire. At this stage there is no danger to Kfar Uriah.

Israel has experienced an unseasonable heat wave in recent days with temperatures reaching into the 90s in many parts of the country.





