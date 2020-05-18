The internal battle in the United Torah Judaism

The Knesset's UTJ party is grappling with who should step down, and who should take charge of Knesset committee.

The United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party has not yet decided how to divide all of its responsibilities.

After portfolios were given to the party's senior members, the last question was whether MK Yisrael Eichler or MK Yaakov Tesler would chair the Committee for Public Petitions.

The argument is rooted in an agreement signed three-and-a-half months ago, when the Agudat Yisrael faction of UTJ signed a document stating that the Vizhnitz representative, Tesler, would be placed before the Belz representative, Eichler. However, the document also stipulated that the Belz representative would receive a "fitting position."

In the coming hours, the UTJ party will gather to discuss who should receive the position.

Another issue the party is grappling with is which of UTJ's ministers should be the one to step down from his position as MK in order to allow UTJ's number eight, Yitzhak Pindrus, to become an MK under the "Norwegian Law."