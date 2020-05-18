Education Committee: Reimburse parents for Poland trip

The Knesset's temporary Education Committee on Monday held a discussion regarding reimbursing the parents for the planned trips to Poland.

The annual trips were canceled this year, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

During the discussion, Committee Chairman MK Nitzan Horowitz (Labor-Meretz) said: "The one who chose the travel agencies and the one who canceled the trips to Poland is the Education Ministry. But the cost of the cancellations was placed on the parents. It's simply unthinkable."

"The Education Ministry has an obligation to first of all return the money to the parents, and afterwards come and discuss things with the travel agencies. Instead of doing this, the Education and Finance ministries are dragging their feet and rolling their eyes up to heaven to avoid making a decision. This kind of behavior forces the parents to turn to the courts.

"I demand that the Education Ministry use all of its power with the relevant bodies to ensure the money is returned to parents immediately. If the issue is not resolved in the coming days, there will be a serious loss of trust, and there will be a heavy shadow over the entire system of [organizing] trips to Poland, and it might collapse."

He added: "On this issue, we will turn in behalf of the Education Committee and all Knesset members to the State Comptroller and the Attorney General, so that he can order an end to this scandal and return the parents' money to them immediately."