Worker falls to his death at construction site in the town of Harish

Construction worker in his 30s dies after falling at building site in Harish.

A construction worker in his 30s was killed Monday morning in a fall at a building site on Topaz Street in the town of Harish.

Volunteer EMT from United Hatzalah Nirel Ayish, who was one of the first responders at the scene said: "Together with other EMS personnel I performed CPR on the patient in an attempt to resuscitate him. He was suffering from penetrating injuries and full-system trauma. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the scene due to the severity of the injuries he sustained."

This is the second death resulting from a fall of a construction worker in the past two days.

On Sunday, a construction worker in his 40s died after falling eight stories at a work site in Givat Shmuel, east of Tel Aviv.