Moshe Bar Siman Tov: 'I respect Litzman, we're continuing to prepare'

Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov responded Monday morning to former Health Minister Yakov Litzman's (UTJ) claim that Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu "responded to the fears of the Director-General of the Ministry of Health, Moshe Bar Siman Tov."

In that interview, Litzman had claimed that Israel's precautions were an "overreaction" to coronavirus and unnecessary.

"I respect Litzman, and I am happy that we did what we did," Bar Siman Tov said Monday morning.

Speaking with N12, Bar Siman Tov said that he is "sure that the situation would be different, if we hadn't done what we did."

"The greatest danger we could put ourselves in right now is to believe that there was nothing there. We received the most important resource there is - time - and now we need to continue preparing."